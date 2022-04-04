Starlink Price Hits $0.0000 (STARL)

Starlink (STARL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Starlink coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starlink has a total market capitalization of $188.04 million and approximately $12.30 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Starlink has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starlink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00048510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.47 or 0.07506646 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,308.28 or 0.99648164 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00046744 BTC.

About Starlink

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Buying and Selling Starlink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.