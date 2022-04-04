STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.41 Million

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $18,911.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.41 or 0.07553632 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,536.40 or 0.99630401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00046601 BTC.

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

