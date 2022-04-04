State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,349,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 6,731,090 shares of company stock worth $141,098,716 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.