State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 4,308 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Rollins by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 285.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Rollins by 883.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 154.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of ROL opened at $34.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

