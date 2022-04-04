State of Michigan Retirement System Buys Shares of 28,000 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $37,000.
Voya Financial stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.
In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
About Voya Financial (Get Rating)
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.