State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,434 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,441,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,042,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,521,000 after purchasing an additional 224,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,496 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $631,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $71.62 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

