State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,246,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,958,000 after purchasing an additional 65,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 18.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,783,000 after purchasing an additional 222,729 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $154,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $100.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.40. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

