State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,091,000 after buying an additional 188,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after buying an additional 153,906 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121,267 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,565,000. Finally, Calixto Global Investors LP raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 178,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $260.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.70.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

