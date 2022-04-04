State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,353 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of ONEOK worth $15,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 446,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,092,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $22,197,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

OKE stock opened at $71.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

