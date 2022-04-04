State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 72,931 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of VICI Properties worth $29,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

VICI stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

