State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 26,629 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,629 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Ventas worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ventas by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 8.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VTR opened at $62.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,285.81%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

