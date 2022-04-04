State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,722 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of onsemi worth $17,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in onsemi by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in onsemi by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in onsemi by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

ON opened at $59.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

