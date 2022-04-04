State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $164,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 57,012 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,088,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $168,661,000 after buying an additional 41,381 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Walt Disney by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 17,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

NYSE:DIS opened at $137.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.