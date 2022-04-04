State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 450,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mplx were worth $14,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mplx by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,524 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Mplx by 52.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,492,000 after acquiring an additional 848,900 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter worth about $18,995,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter worth about $7,933,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Mplx by 9.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,084,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,801,000 after acquiring an additional 261,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of MPLX opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 98.60%.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

