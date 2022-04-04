State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 956,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $38.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

