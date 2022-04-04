State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $17,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $89.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

