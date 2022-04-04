State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of CDW worth $15,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.86.

CDW stock opened at $177.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $162.47 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

