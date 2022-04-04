State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,722 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.16% of Healthpeak Properties worth $31,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,296,000 after acquiring an additional 635,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,541,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,893,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 39,167 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PEAK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

