State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $26,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $90.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

