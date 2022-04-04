State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Fortive worth $14,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fortive by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,957,000 after buying an additional 757,298 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Fortive by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after buying an additional 787,703 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after buying an additional 714,981 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fortive by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Fortive by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after buying an additional 1,990,922 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

Shares of FTV opened at $60.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

