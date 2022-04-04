State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hershey were worth $15,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock valued at $205,952,245. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $218.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.83. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $156.87 and a 52 week high of $218.91. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

