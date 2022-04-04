State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

KHC opened at $39.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

