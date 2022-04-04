State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.80 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,172,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 194,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,312,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $205.89 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 201.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

