State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.31 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in V.F. were worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

V.F. stock opened at $56.54 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

