State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.41 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,305 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

