State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.50 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 151.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,120 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,375 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in VMware were worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,704,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,196,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $114.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.50. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

