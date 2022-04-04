State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.70 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,874 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $15,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after buying an additional 214,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,888,000 after acquiring an additional 115,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after acquiring an additional 413,883 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,718,000 after acquiring an additional 87,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $1,471,951.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,391 shares of company stock worth $24,020,700. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $198.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.81.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

