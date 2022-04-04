State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $24.50 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,721 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Baidu were worth $24,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Baidu by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $140.97 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.18 and a 52-week high of $228.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average of $153.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.13.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

