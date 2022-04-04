State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $25.81 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Twilio worth $25,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO opened at $169.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $412.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.95.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their price target on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.52.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,399 shares of company stock worth $3,506,577 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

