State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $27.14 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $27,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $125.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.