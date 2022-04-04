State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $31.18 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of IQVIA worth $31,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,120,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IQVIA by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,096,000 after acquiring an additional 494,648 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

IQV stock opened at $240.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.59.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

