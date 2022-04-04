State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $32.44 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Synopsys worth $32,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $8,451,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $7,122,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $334.98 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

