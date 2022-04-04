State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,556 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $23,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $90.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

