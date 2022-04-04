State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Edison International worth $15,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 968.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

EIX stock opened at $71.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.27. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

