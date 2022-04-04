State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Workday were worth $30,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.33.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $237.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,379.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

