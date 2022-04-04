State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.20% of Life Storage worth $25,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,696,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Life Storage stock opened at $144.19 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $87.06 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.14. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

