State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $181.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

