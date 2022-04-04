State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 476,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Newmont worth $29,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $9,503,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $82.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. increased their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

