State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of American International Group worth $28,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in American International Group by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,264 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,194,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,441,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,206,000 after acquiring an additional 516,806 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG opened at $63.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

