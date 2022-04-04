State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $32,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,099,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 647,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,996,000 after acquiring an additional 34,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $98.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

