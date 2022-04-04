State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 4,990 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,157 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 312.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,616,000 after buying an additional 1,524,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,434,000 after buying an additional 772,802 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,128,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after buying an additional 343,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,723.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 350,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after buying an additional 331,737 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock opened at $142.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.51 and a 1 year high of $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

