State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 7,347 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of EXPD opened at $100.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average of $118.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $97.37 and a one year high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

