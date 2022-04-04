State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $32,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $611.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $544.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.23 and a 52 week high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.94.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,876 shares of company stock worth $29,596,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

