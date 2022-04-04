State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.25% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $30,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $108,822,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 250.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,960,000 after acquiring an additional 793,068 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $40,795,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $31,468,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,393,000 after acquiring an additional 410,943 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $77.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.63, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.91.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

