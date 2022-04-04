State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $16,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 373,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,824,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

