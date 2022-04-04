State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Cerner worth $14,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $93.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $93.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

