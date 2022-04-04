State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,896 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $27,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Shares of BK stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

