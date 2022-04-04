State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,231 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $127.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

