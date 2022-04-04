State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,848 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $24,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after acquiring an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,851,000 after acquiring an additional 146,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $253.17 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.82 and its 200-day moving average is $226.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.