State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,001 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $27,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 57.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 105.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 137.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $154.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.26. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $142.53 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

